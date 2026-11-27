Husyev highlights Ukrainian-Estonian cooperation in context of partnership with Azerbaijan
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- 27 November, 2026
- 21:31
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Deepening Ukrainian-Estonian cooperation in the context of regional cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan is an important component of our shared dialogue, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said in a post on Facebook.
According to Report, the diplomat met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Baku. The Estonian foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the opening of Estonia's embassy in the country.
"I had the pleasure of expressing my gratitude for Estonia's firm and consistent support for Ukraine. We highly value this support and are committed to further developing friendly relations and cooperation," the Ukrainian ambassador wrote following the meeting.
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