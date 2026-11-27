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Nine people, including three Azerbaijani nationals, have been remanded in custody for three months in connection with a shipwreck off the coast of Girne in Northern Cyprus that claimed 27 lives, Orkhan Hasanoglu, head of the Azerbaijani-Cypriot Friendship Society, told Report.

The suspects were initially charged with "causing death through negligence and carelessness." The charges were later upgraded to murder.

The vessel sank on August 30. More than 200 people were rescued, while the search for one missing passenger is ongoing.