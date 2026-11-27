Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has presented its Smart Gas Network project to a delegation from Uzbekistan and demonstrated how it is introducing digital technologies at its industrial facilities.

According to SOCAR, cited by Report, the company's facilities were visited by a delegation led by Behzod Narmatov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Fuel and Energy Issues, and the country's Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjaev.

Accompanied by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, the guests visited the Control and Monitoring Centre of Azerigaz Production Union. Using the Smart Gas Network project and other technological solutions as examples, the delegation was shown how the centre operates, how the gas distribution network is structured, and how Azerigaz is digitising its operational processes.

At SOCAR Downstream Management, the sides discussed the company's activities in oil refining and petrochemicals, as well as opportunities to improve production efficiency.

At the SABAH.city innovation centre, the guests were briefed on new developments and digital technologies being introduced by SOCAR at its facilities. A separate presentation focused on the main areas of activity of SOCAR Green, the company's ongoing projects and prospects for the development of green energy.