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Azerbaijan and the United Nations have discussed opportunities for joint projects in the green economy and digital transformation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Report informs that Jabbarov announced this in a post on X.

"We met with Dmytro Shlapachenko, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan. We reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan–UN cooperation on sustainable development and discussed priorities for the next stage of our partnership. The exchange also covered opportunities for joint projects in economic diversification, the transition to a green economy, digital transformation, support for entrepreneurship, and strengthening human capital," Jabbarov said.