The interest shown by schoolchildren and university students in ExpoSport Azerbaijan 2026 in Baku indicates that a strong sports culture is taking shape in Azerbaijan, Ahmet Temurci, a representative of Türkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports, told Report.

"What impressed me most was the level of interest in the exhibition among young people, especially schoolchildren and university students. We can see that a strong sports culture is developing in Azerbaijan. It is great to see people supporting this exhibition and discovering different sports here," he said.

Speaking about cooperation between the two countries, Temurci noted that many Azerbaijani sports federations work with their Turkish counterparts. Joint training camps are held in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Federations are also developing projects across a range of disciplines, including underwater sports, taekwondo, judo and cycling.

Another area of cooperation is sports tourism, which, according to him, has been attracting growing interest recently.

"We aim to further develop sports tourism by drawing on the experience of both countries," Temurci said.