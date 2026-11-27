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Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities have been presented at the international event Uzakrota Global 2026 in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the State Tourism Agency.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board is represented at the event with a separate stand alongside three representatives of the domestic tourism industry and AZAL.

Participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's year-round tourist destinations. During business meetings, the strengthening of existing ties and prospects for expanding cooperation were discussed.

The event brought together 15,000 tourism industry representatives and 150 speakers from various countries.

In January–October 2026, 403,615 people from Türkiye visited Azerbaijan, which is 6.9% more compared to the same period last year.