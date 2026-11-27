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The final round of the nationwide competition "Historical Monuments of Western Azerbaijan Through the Eyes of Schoolchildren" and an award ceremony for the winners have been held.

According to Report, the event was attended by members of the leadership of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), MPs, representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, as well as schoolchildren, parents, school principals and teachers.

The event opened with an exhibition of models of historical monuments of Western Azerbaijan created by competition participants.

Speeches were delivered by WAC Women's Council Chair and MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi, WAC Chairman and MP Aziz Alakbarli, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, and WAC Supervisory Board Chairman and Professor Misir Mardanov.

Schoolchildren from Baku, Khankandi and other regions of the country had taken part in the competition. Experts reviewed 540 models submitted as part of the project. The winning entries will be presented on December 4 at the WAC's 4th International Conference, which will bring together 100 representatives from more than 70 countries.

The event concluded with an award ceremony for the competition winners.