The SportAccord event, which was postponed earlier this year, will be held in Azerbaijan in 2027, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the opening ceremony of the ExpoSport Azerbaijan 2026 sports exhibition, Report informs.

He noted that Baku is currently the sports capital of the world: "Large-scale sporting events, world and European championships, as well as various international tournaments are held in the country. A major sports exhibition, SportAccord, was also planned to be held in Azerbaijan, but for a number of reasons it had to be postponed. Nevertheless, the event will take place in the country next year."

The minister also emphasized that significant achievements have been made in the field of sports in the country over the past 30 years.