Peace Bridge participants meet Armenian deputy foreign minister
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2026
- 15:01
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Members of the Peace Bridge initiative met Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.
Report informs that the meeting took place today.
An expanded bilateral roundtable involving Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives is continuing in Armenia under the initiative.
Discussions have also been held within committees established under the Peace Bridge initiative.
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