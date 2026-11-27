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A delegation led by Slovakia's Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka visited an ASAN service centre to learn about its operations.

Report informs that Jeyhun Salmanov, deputy chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, gave a detailed presentation on ASAN service centres, established at President Ilham Aliyev's initiative, and projects in social innovation.

The delegation was informed that Azerbaijan cooperates with more than 50 countries to export the ASAN model as an intellectual product.

The visitors also learned about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Centre, Mobile ASAN Service and the ABAD public legal entity.