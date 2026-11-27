Uzbekistan is utilizing Azerbaijan's experience to improve legislation and the institutional development of mediation, Foziljon Otakhonov, chairman of the Union of Mediators of the Turkic World for Uzbekistan, said at a meeting of the Union in Ankara, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's experience was taken into account when drafting and improving legislation in the field of mediation in Uzbekistan.

He noted that the operating principle of mediation centers functioning in Azerbaijan is of interest to Uzbekistan. According to him, while mediation activities in Uzbekistan are carried out mainly by lawyers and notaries, Azerbaijan has established specialized institutions that provide exclusively pre-trial dispute resolution services.

The speaker stated that, taking into account international practice, including Azerbaijan's experience, certain amendments and additions have already been made to Uzbekistan's legislation. According to him, work is also currently underway in the republic to establish a body similar to Azerbaijan's Mediation Council.

Touching upon the importance of exchanging experience between mediators of the two countries, Otakhonov noted that such cooperation contributes to the development of the institution of mediation in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.