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Azerbaijani athlete Aydin Alibayov has won an international dressage tournament held in Moscow.

According to the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, cited by Report, the athlete competed with four young horses at the event hosted by the Vivat, Russia equestrian center.

On the first day of the tournament, Alibayov took first place in the four-year-old horses category aboard Virakoça S, scoring 92%, and third place aboard Belle Fleur with 84.4%.

In the five-year-old horses category, he claimed the top two places, riding Roxuş (83.6%) and Dancing Rose (82.2%).

On the second day of competition, Alibayov won silver aboard Dancing Rose (83.4%) and bronze aboard Roxuş (81.6%) in the five-year-old horses category.

Following the two days of competition, the Azerbaijani rider emerged victorious in both the individual events and the overall standings.