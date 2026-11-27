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Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elcin Gasymov discussed Slovakia's energy security and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Garabagh

"We discussed Slovakian energy security and I expressed my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for actively seeking practical solutions in this area," the ambassador said.

Commenting on infrastructure projects in Garabagh, Gasymov noted that Slovakian companies are already contributing to reconstruction and development.

"Looking forward to further deepening our practical cooperation," he added.