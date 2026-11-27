Slovak ambassador thanks Baku for seeking solutions to energy security challenges
Energy
- 27 November, 2026
- 16:05
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Slovakia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elcin Gasymov discussed Slovakia's energy security and infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Garabagh
"We discussed Slovakian energy security and I expressed my gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for actively seeking practical solutions in this area," the ambassador said.
Commenting on infrastructure projects in Garabagh, Gasymov noted that Slovakian companies are already contributing to reconstruction and development.
"Looking forward to further deepening our practical cooperation," he added.
Slovakiya enerji təhlükəsizliyi üzrə həll yolları axtardığı üçün Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
Посол Словакии поблагодарил Баку за поиск решений в сфере энергобезопасности
Latest News
16:41
Ilham Aliyev approves document regarding agreement on Absheron offshore blockEnergy
16:40
Azerbaijan calls for joint efforts to protect Caspian Sea ecosystemRegion
16:21
Photo
Winners of school competition on Western Azerbaijan's historical monuments announced in BakuEducation and science
16:18
Foziljon Otakhonov: Uzbekistan drawing on Azerbaijan's experience to develop institution of mediationForeign policy
16:15
Photo
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss bilateral cooperation – UpdatedForeign policy
16:09
Photo
Azerbaijani rider Aydin Alibayov wins tournament in MoscowIndividual sports
16:05
Slovak ambassador thanks Baku for seeking solutions to energy security challengesEnergy
15:52
ADB to help accelerate green transition in Azerbaijan, Central Asia, South AsiaEnergy
15:35
Photo
Slovak prosecutor general visits ASAN service centreDomestic policy