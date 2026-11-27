The Asian Development Bank (ADB), with the participation of Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Thailand, is launching a new flagship program - the Climate Advance Platform, Report informs referring to the ADB.

The main goal of the initiative is to help the bank's developing member countries move from declarative climate commitments to real investments and practical decarbonization of the economy.

To implement the program, the ADB will provide technical assistance in the amount of $5.2 million. The largest financing packages from the Energy Transition Mechanism Partnership Trust Fund will go to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan, which will each be allocated $1 million.

In addition, technical assistance totaling $500,000 is planned for Azerbaijan, $300,000 for Bhutan, and Pakistan will receive an additional $350,000. Another $1.05 million is earmarked for region-wide needs. Meanwhile, the funding sources for this portion of the funds, as well as for the packages for Azerbaijan, Bhutan, and Pakistan, are currently being determined.

"The need to launch the new platform stems from the fact that many countries in the region have already updated their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and adopted targets to achieve carbon neutrality, yet face difficulties in their practical implementation. Climate objectives often remain disconnected from national development planning and public financial management systems, while project portfolios are fragmented and lack the necessary regulatory framework to mobilize public and private capital at scale," the ADB notes.

The Climate Advance program aims to bridge this gap through three interconnected stages of work. In the first stage, specialists will help countries define long-term pathways and strategies for the green transition.

Next, these strategies will be translated into concrete priority investment programs, policy reform plans, and financing mechanisms. The final component focuses on accelerating project implementation by strengthening public institutions, monitoring and reporting systems, and climate-informed budget planning.

At the initial stage, technical assistance will cover Asia-Pacific states seeking to strengthen the implementation of their commitments under NDC 3.0 and foster a favorable environment for major climate investments.

The work will be structured around a whole-of-government approach in close coordination with the ministries of finance, planning, energy, transport, and environmental protection of the participating countries.

To provide specialized expertise, the ADB will engage international and national consulting firms under framework agreements, and will also recruit three individual consultants - one international and two national - for direct project coordination.