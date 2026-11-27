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Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has designated part of state-owned land in the Gizildash settlement of Baku's Garadagh district for renewable energy zones.

According to Report, the relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Under the resolution, a land plot has been allocated in the settlement for the construction of a wind power plant (WPP).

A total of 8.787 hectares of land has been allocated for the 70 MW wind farm, including 7.6154 hectares of agricultural land and 1.1716 hectares designated for industrial, transport, communications, defence and other purposes.

Following the entry into force of the resolution, a construction permit for the wind farm must be obtained in accordance with the Urban Planning and Construction Code within the timeframe stipulated in Article 6.7 of the Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Electricity Generation.

If a construction permit is issued, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture must notify the Cabinet of Ministers within three days of its issuance. If the permit is denied within the prescribed period, the Cabinet must be notified within three days of the deadline's expiry.