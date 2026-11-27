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The management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) met with a delegation from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

ADY told Report that the sides discussed expanding cooperation in the transport sector and developing international transport corridors.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan's transit potential, railway and port infrastructure development projects, and the cargo-handling capacity of Baku Port.

Particular attention was given to the port's role in Middle Corridor shipments, the development of multimodal transport and strengthening transport links between Europe and Asia.

Magda Kopczynska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission, highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic position in the region's transport and logistics system and the importance of developing safe and efficient transport links.

The sides also discussed experience-sharing and prospects for joint transport projects.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured Baku Port to familiarize themselves with its operations.