Azerbaijan believes that Caspian littoral states should pool their efforts to preserve marine biodiversity and study the problem of the Caspian Sea's declining water levels, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov said at a conference on biodiversity conservation and combating climate change held at the International University for the Humanities and Development in Turkmenistan.

According to the Kazakhstan bureau of Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, the event was attended by Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organisations and the media, as well as academics and students.

The ambassador stressed that the environmental state of the Caspian Sea is of shared importance to all littoral states. In this context, he highlighted the first Caspian Environmental Summit, held in Turkmenistan on October 9, 2026.

Speaking about cooperation with Central Asian countries, the diplomat highlighted the agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transmission of green energy, signed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of COP29. He also outlined the project to lay an undersea cable across the Caspian Sea to supply green electricity to Europe.

According to Gozalov, Azerbaijan plans to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 6-8 GW by 2032. The share of renewables in total installed power generation capacity is expected to reach 39% by 2030 and 43% by 2035.

The diplomat also highlighted prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in developing alternative energy and reducing methane emissions, noting that both countries have joined the Global Methane Pledge.

In conclusion, the ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Turkmenistan's environmental and climate initiatives, stressing that expanded cooperation would help strengthen regional environmental security.