Ilham Aliyev approves document regarding agreement on Absheron offshore block
Energy
- 27 November, 2026
- 16:41
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law, adopted by the Milli Majlis on November 24, on the adoption and approval of the agreement "On the Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing for the Absheron Offshore Block in the Azerbaijani Sector of the Caspian Sea," Report informs.
The document introduces amendments to the agreement signed by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron, and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1RSC Limited, setting it out in a revised version.
Prezident Abşeron dəniz bloku ilə bağlı sazişə dair sənədi təsdiq edib
Президент утвердил документ о соглашении по морскому блоку "Абшерон"
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