On November 26–27, a bilateral roundtable with the participation of civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in the town of Dilijan, Armenia, within the Peace Bridge Initiative, Report informs.

Around 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media, analytical, and expert circles from the two countries took part in the meeting. This was the fifth meeting within the Peace Bridge initiative.

A series of meetings and discussions took place over the two days. Participants discussed the peace agenda agreed upon at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, opportunities to strengthen and institutionalize the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as potential measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.

Participants exchanged views on the prospects for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade routes and transport links in the South Caucasus, and humanitarian issues. The agenda also included youth engagement, education, and the establishment of direct, long-term ties between civil society representatives of the two countries.

Participants of the fifth roundtable of the Peace Bridge initiative met with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Alen Simonyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan. During the meetings, participants were able to ask the officials questions and subsequently discussed the views and considerations expressed.

Discussions also took place in committees. In each of them, participants discussed existing challenges and explored additional opportunities to expand cooperation.

The committees worked in the following areas: Economic Affairs and Infrastructure; Humanitarian and Social Issues; Environmental Issues; Media; Education, Public Narratives, and Youth Engagement; and Political and Geopolitical Issues.

The meeting of civil society representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia became another step toward developing direct dialogue, strengthening mutual trust, and fostering long-term cooperation between the two societies. It reaffirmed the importance of continuing constructive dialogue on the peace agenda.

The Peace Bridge initiative will continue its work toward further strengthening cooperation.