Contacts between the societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia are highly important for institutionalising peace between Baku and Yerevan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Vahan Kostanyan said following a meeting with participants of the Peace Bridge initiative, according to Armenpress, cited by Report.

"Naturally, we also discussed TRIPP, as there has been a lot of new information on this issue. I presented what we had previously shared with our public," the deputy minister said.

According to him, members of the Azerbaijani delegation asked questions about Armenia's foreign policy and the progress of the peace process between the two countries.