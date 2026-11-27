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Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed expanding cooperation with China's Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) during a meeting with its president, Zhou Yi, in Beijing.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, that the meeting took place during Shahbazov's visit to China.

The sides reviewed progress on a study of Azerbaijan's electricity transmission network and discussed priorities for the next phase of cooperation and opportunities to expand joint activities.

They highlighted the study's importance for integrating new solar and wind power plants into the grid and ensuring the resilience of the electricity system.

Cooperation with the institute is being carried out under an agreement on a study of Azerbaijan's electricity transmission network, signed between the Energy Ministry and EPPEI in 2025. The study's final report is expected to be submitted shortly.

During the visit, Shahbazov also learned about the institute's activities and projects.