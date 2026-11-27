Tanker hits mine north of Ghanam Island while transiting Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 27 November, 2026
- 17:53
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A tanker struck a mine north of Ghanam Island while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, reads a message from the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs.
"This morning, two oil tankers attempted to pass covertly north of Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz. One of them struck a mine. The second tanker, which was accompanying it, was forced to turn back."
It is noted that in recent days, the number of oil tankers attempting to pass "along an unauthorized route" has sharply decreased, which testifies to full control over the eastern and western parts of the Strait of Hormuz.
Hörmüz boğazından keçən tanker minaya düşüb
КСИР: Один танкер подорвался на мине при прохождении через Ормузский пролив
Latest News
18:20
Boycott of negotiations, deep divisions: EU leaders postpone budget decision until DecemberOther countries
18:01
UEFA appoints inspectors to investigate incidents at Besiktas–Hapoel matchFootball
17:57
Photo
Azerbaijan, UN discuss green economy and digital transformation projectsBusiness
17:53
Tanker hits mine north of Ghanam Island while transiting Strait of HormuzRegion
17:47
Turkish Sports Ministry official impressed by students' interest in Baku's ExpoSportSports
17:29
Photo
Azerbaijan, China's EPPEI discuss expanding energy cooperationEnergy
17:23
Kostanyan: Contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian societies important for peaceRegion
17:22
Photo
2-day meeting under Peace Bridge Initiative concludes in ArmeniaForeign policy
17:12
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in IstanbulTourism