A tanker struck a mine north of Ghanam Island while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, reads a message from the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs.

"This morning, two oil tankers attempted to pass covertly north of Ghanam Island in the Strait of Hormuz. One of them struck a mine. The second tanker, which was accompanying it, was forced to turn back."

It is noted that in recent days, the number of oil tankers attempting to pass "along an unauthorized route" has sharply decreased, which testifies to full control over the eastern and western parts of the Strait of Hormuz.