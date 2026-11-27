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UEFA has appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to investigate incidents during the Europa League match between Turkish side Besiktas and Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, which was held in Georgia.

According to Report, UEFA condemned the incidents, stating that there is no place for aggression, hatred, provocation, discrimination or extremism in football.

The inspectors will examine the available evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The findings of the investigation will be announced in due course.

During the match in Batumi, unrest broke out in the Besiktas supporters' section, prompting police to use force. The game was suspended for approximately 30 minutes before resuming. Besiktas won the match 2-1.