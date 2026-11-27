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Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Slovakia's Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka as part of his visit to Baku.

The Milli Majlis told Report that Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen cooperation between the two countries' prosecution authorities and further develop bilateral relations.

She noted that bilateral relations had reached the level of a strategic partnership, underpinned by a joint declaration signed in 2024. She also highlighted the importance of mutual presidential visits and active interparliamentary cooperation.

The meeting addressed the expansion of the legal framework, the development of economic and humanitarian ties, and the launch of direct air links between the two countries.

Gafarova praised Slovakia's contribution to the reconstruction of Garabagh, including the implementation of the Smart Village project and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Milan Rastislav Štefánik School in Bash Garvand village, Aghdam district.

For his part, Žilinka noted that the cooperation programme signed between the prosecutor general's offices of Azerbaijan and Slovakia during his visit would give additional impetus to ties between the two institutions.