A special EU summit on the new long-term budget for 2028–2034 ended without result: divisions among member states proved so deep that European Council President Antonio Costa's attempt to organize additional consultations in small groups met with a boycott from seven states advocating spending cuts, Report informs.

Following prolonged negotiations, leaders failed to bridge their differences on the core parameters of the future budget, as Costa himself announced at a 1:00 a.m. briefing.

The consultation format he proposed also yielded no results. Representatives of seven countries - Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Belgium - refused to continue participating in these discussions, viewing the initiative as an attempt to divide the group and negotiate with individual states. In EU Council documents, this group is designated as the Modernisers, whereas Politico refers to it as the Sensible Seven (formerly the Frugals).

Ultimately, leaders concluded the summit early Friday morning, abandoning the planned continuation of the meeting on November 27.

The next round of negotiations will take place on December 17, at the final meeting of EU heads of state and government this year. Thus, Costa has less than a month left to prepare a compromise and secure an agreement before the end of the year.

The primary disagreement centers on the overall size of the budget and the allocation of funds. The seven frugal countries are pushing for deeper spending cuts compared to the latest proposal tabled during the talks.

At the same time, a group of 17 member states - the Friends of Cohesion, led by Italy and Romania - opposes significant cuts to funding for agriculture and cohesion policy, which have traditionally held a prominent place in the EU budget.

Meanwhile, member states generally recognize the need to increase spending on defense, innovation, and boosting the competitiveness of the European economy, but remain divided over which areas should be tapped to finance these priorities.

Following the talks, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that member states' positions remain far apart. According to him, the €204 billion reduction proposed by Costa relative to the European Commission's initial draft will not be the final figure, stating that the budget cut must amount to several hundred billion euros.

Merz also stated that the overall size of the budget must not grow excessively and that the financial burden among member states must be shared fairly. Germany contributes roughly a quarter of the funds to the EU budget while receiving back only about 8% in direct funding. Berlin therefore insists on preserving corrections to national contributions, he noted.

The head of the German government emphasized that the future budget must account for Europe's new priorities-above all, economic competitiveness and security, including the capacity for long-term financing for Ukraine. At the same time, he spoke out against further increasing the EU's debt burden and expressed doubt that introducing so-called own resources would generate substantial inflows.

Despite the lack of an agreement, Merz backed the push to conclude negotiations by the end of the year, noting that upcoming elections in several European countries could make reaching a compromise next year even more difficult.

Costa's primary task now is to strike a balance between the demands of countries pushing for deeper budget cuts and those unwilling to sacrifice agricultural and regional development funding for the sake of new EU priorities.

The December 17 summit will be a decisive test of the European Council president's ability to overcome these divisions and break the deadlock in the negotiations.