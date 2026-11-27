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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has outlined the priorities of the country's 2027 chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, Bayramov received a Qatari delegation led by Al Muraikhi.

The minister also spoke about the upcoming OIC summit in Baku.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations and emphasized the importance of cooperation within international organizations, particularly the OIC.

They also highlighted the participation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the 7th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Baku on October 15, 2026.

Bayramov and Al Muraikhi exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and other regions, as well as regional and international security issues.

On the same day, the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Qatar held another round of political consultations. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Qatari side was headed by Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. The delegations discussed bilateral relations, including opportunities for cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields.