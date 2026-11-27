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Poland has signed a five-year contract worth around $300 million with US company Palantir Technologies to acquire artificial intelligence software designed to support decision-making by military commanders, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said after signing the agreement.

According to Report, citing Reuters, he described the deal as a turning point in the development of the Polish army's operational capabilities.

"All keys, servers and information are and will remain the exclusive property of the Polish Armed Forces," the minister stressed.

Poland began cooperating with Palantir in 2025, signing a memorandum of understanding covering artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity.

European politicians have previously expressed concerns about dependence on US defence technologies, warning that losing access to them could undermine Europe's defence capabilities.

Palantir Technologies is a US company that develops software for integrating and analysing data from various sources. Its platforms are used by government agencies, armed forces and private companies.