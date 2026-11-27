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The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned Georgia's ambassador to Ankara.

According to Report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the matter.

The ministry said the ambassador was summoned in connection with serious incidents during Besiktas' UEFA Europa League match in Batumi.

It noted that Türkiye had expressed its reaction to the incidents and shared various pieces of evidence.

"We called for a comprehensive investigation into the incidents and appropriate legal action against those responsible for the disproportionate use of force and intervention against our citizens," the statement said.