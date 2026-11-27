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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has described the opening of Estonia's embassy in Baku as a new milestone in relations between the two countries.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, speaking at a reception marking the embassy's official opening, the minister recalled the longstanding historical ties between Azerbaijan and Estonia and stressed the importance of ensuring that political dialogue between Baku and Tallinn delivers tangible results that serve the interests of both countries.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan and Estonia could expand cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, education and innovation, as well as step up humanitarian exchanges.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation through both existing bilateral mechanisms and multilateral platforms.