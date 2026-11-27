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Representatives of Dutch companies and international financial institutions have discussed in Baku the implementation of the adopted roadmap and follow-up steps following Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen's visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the discussion took place on November 26 at a business reception hosted at the residence of Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong on the occasion of Entrepreneurs' Day.

Participants exchanged views on the development of economic ties between the two countries and new opportunities for cooperation.