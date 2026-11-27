Pakistan and Türkiye have reaffirmed their readiness to help ensure Saudi Arabia's security in line with the provisions of the Mecca Agreement on collective defence following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the kingdom, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said following the third meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC), held in Islamabad today.

According to Dawn, cited by Report, Dar said Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye had condemned Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the kingdom. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence, mutual solidarity, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The committee reviewed the regional security situation and reaffirmed the three countries' determination to continue working together in the interests of peace, security and stability," Dar said.

The participants also discussed establishing the alliance's secretariat in Saudi Arabia and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defence industry, joint technology development and military training. The countries will continue consultations aimed at easing regional tensions and resolving disputes peacefully.