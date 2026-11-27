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Chile"s National Economic Prosecutor"s Office (FNE) has asked a court to fine Apple approximately $80 million and require the company to allow third-party app stores to be installed on iPhones and alternative payment methods to be used.

According to Report, citing Reuters, the authority filed its complaint with the country"s antitrust court on November 27.

The FNE alleges that Apple has abused its dominant position in the iOS market since at least 2019 by restricting competition in two areas: app distribution and payments for digital goods within apps.

"The FNE found that Apple blocked the installation of apps and alternative app stores through browsers on iPhones, forcing developers and consumers to use only the App Store," the authority said.

According to the FNE, the requested fine amounts to 30% of Apple"s revenue from the sale of the goods and services covered by the investigation over the entire period under review.

Apple justified the restrictions by citing the need to ensure security and protect users" privacy. The authority, however, deemed these measures "unnecessary and disproportionate."