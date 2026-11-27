Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador after drone attack kills two Italians
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- 27 November, 2026
- 20:05
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Kuwait's Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Totonji and handed him a note of protest following a drone attack that killed two Italian nationals.
According to Report, citing Al Arabiya, the attack targeted a critical infrastructure facility in Kuwait on November 26. Kuwaiti authorities said that Kuwaiti and Pakistani nationals were also injured.
Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al-Mashaan held Iran responsible for the attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in turn, rejected the accusations and said Tehran was ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to establish the circumstances of the incident.
İran səfiri Küveyt XİN-ə çağırılıb
Кувейт вызвал посла Ирана после атаки дронов, в которой погибли двое итальянцев
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