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Germany's parliament has approved the federal budget for 2027, providing for spending of €556 billion and new borrowing of €210.4 billion.

According to Report's European bureau, 317 members of the Bundestag voted in favor of the budget, while 260 voted against it.

The volume of new borrowing will be the second-largest in Germany's history. In 2021, the federal government borrowed a record €215.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic triggered stagnation and economic losses worldwide.

Around €139.3 billion is earmarked for defense in 2027, including €109.7 billion from the core budget and €29.6 billion from the Bundeswehr special fund. A further €11.6 billion is allocated to support Ukraine.

Social spending will remain the largest expenditure item, with €203.3 billion allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, the German federal government is drafting a pension reform proposal that envisages tighter eligibility rules for early retirement, higher pension contributions and gradually linking the retirement age to life expectancy. The draft legislation is still undergoing interministerial coordination.