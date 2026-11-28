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Azerbaijan's national team has achieved a successful result at the European Deaf Wrestling Championships held in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia.

Azerbaijan's Deaflympics Committee told Report that the team won six medals – three silver and three bronze – in the Greco-Roman wrestling competition, in which it was represented by six athletes.

In the senior competition, Kanan Allahverdiyev (60 kg) and Tunjay Ibrahimzada (77 kg) won silver medals, while Murad Jafarov (55 kg) claimed bronze.

Jeyhun Isazada also performed successfully in two age categories, winning bronze in the 60 kg junior and 63 kg senior divisions. Islam Rzayev (130 kg) took silver in the junior competition.

Thus, Azerbaijan's representatives finished the European Championships with three silver and three bronze medals.