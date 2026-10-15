Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030

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The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030, prepared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, has been published on the ministry's website.

According to Report, the document was prepared in accordance with the Rules for the Preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, approved by a presidential decree dated August 24, 2018.

The framework covers the main directions and targets of budget policy, the macro-fiscal framework, analysis of fiscal risks and mitigation measures, National Expenditure Priorities, the Medium-Term Resource Envelope, as well as forecasts for revenues and expenditures of the consolidated and state budgets.

The document also provides information on the allocation, by program, of state budget funds for the next medium-term period to sectors involved in reforms aimed at transitioning to a program- and performance-based budgeting mechanism.