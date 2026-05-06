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    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals

    Team sports
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 21:30
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals

    Azerbaijan's U-17 girls' boxing team has won 17 medals at the Heydar Aliyev Cup 2026 international tournament in Baku.

    Report informs that the Azerbaijani team won three gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals in the competition, which brought together athletes from eight countries.

    Aysel Farajova in the 46 kg category, Aydan Ismayilli in the 48 kg category and Sema Abbasova in the 66 kg category won gold medals for the Azerbaijani U-17 team, coached by Ilkin Aghayev.

    Yegana Rahimova in the 48 kg category, Fatima Mammadli in the 50 kg category, Jamila Muradli in the 57 kg category and Ramziya Mirzayeva in the 70 kg category won silver medals.

    Nasrin Abdullazade, Aysan Miriyeva, Nurgul Ocaqova, Tunca Murshudova, Sima Ismayilova, Alsu Yafarova, Narmin Abdullazade, Ayan Novruzlu, Emilia Beydullayeva and Aynur Valizade won bronze medals.

    As a result, Azerbaijan finished first in the team standings in the girls' boxing competition. Georgia ranked second with three gold, one silver and one bronze medal, while the team of neutral athletes placed third with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

    The tournament features teams from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Latvia, Estonia and Moldova, as well as neutral athletes. The boys' competition will conclude tomorrow.

    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals
    Azerbaijan girls' boxing team tops Heydar Aliyev Cup standings with 17 medals

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