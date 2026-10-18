Participants of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise visit Military Trophy Park

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Participants in the Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise visited the Military Trophy Park in Baku, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The visitors were provided with detailed information about the open-air museum and the exhibits displayed in the park, including tanks, artillery systems, and other weapons seized during combat operations.

During their tour of the Military Trophy Park, the visitors once again commemorated with great pride Azerbaijan's glorious history of victory and the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Azerbaijani soldiers.