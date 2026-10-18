OIC should play more serious role in resolving differences, Iranian FM says

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The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play a more serious role in resolving differences, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi stated, Report informs referring to the Tasnim News Agency.

He expressed hope that the organization will take a more serious approach to the issues facing the Islamic world.

"We expect the organization to play a more constructive role in eliminating differences among Islamic countries," he said.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Iraq's successful chairmanship of the organization could yield important results.