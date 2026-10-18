Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 16:55
    British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan

    British Ambassador to Baku Duncan Norman has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "Today, Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Azerbaijani people and look forward to the further strengthening of the partnership between our two countries in the years to come!" the ambassador wrote on X.

    Duncan Norman UK Embassy in Baku Day of Restoration of Independence
    Britaniya səfiri: Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığın qarşıdakı illərdə daha da möhkəmlənməsini arzulayıram
    Посол Британии надеется на дальнейшее укрепление партнерства с Азербайджаном
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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