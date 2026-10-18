British ambassador hopes for further strengthening of partnership with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 16:55
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British Ambassador to Baku Duncan Norman has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"Today, Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Azerbaijani people and look forward to the further strengthening of the partnership between our two countries in the years to come!" the ambassador wrote on X.
Bu gün Azərbaycan Dövlət Müstəqilliyinin Bərpasının 35-ci ildönümünü qeyd edir. Azərbaycan xalqını ürəkdən təbrik edir, ölkələrimiz arasında tərəfdaşlığın qarşıdakı illərdə daha da möhkəmlənməsini arzulayıram! 🇬🇧🤝🇦🇿— Duncan Norman (@DNormanFCDO) October 18, 2026
Britaniya səfiri: Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığın qarşıdakı illərdə daha da möhkəmlənməsini arzulayıram
Посол Британии надеется на дальнейшее укрепление партнерства с Азербайджаном
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