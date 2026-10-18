Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 15:23
    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence

    Latvia has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence, Report informs.

    "We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and continued success in the years to come," the Latvian Embassy in Baku wrote on X.

    Latvia's Embassy Day of Restoration of Independence
    Latviya müstəqilliyin bərpasının 35-ci ildönümü münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    Латвия поздравила Азербайджана с годовщиной восстановления независимости
    44 - Tezliklə
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