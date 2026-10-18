Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 15:23
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Latvia has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence, Report informs.
"We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and continued success in the years to come," the Latvian Embassy in Baku wrote on X.
We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and continued success in the years to come. 🇱🇻🤝🇦🇿 @Latvian_MFA— Latvia in Azerbaijan (@LVinAzerbaijan) October 18, 2026
Latviya müstəqilliyin bərpasının 35-ci ildönümü münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
Латвия поздравила Азербайджана с годовщиной восстановления независимости
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