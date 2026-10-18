Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Erdogan's congratulatory message to Ilham Aliyev: Together in joy and sorrow

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 16:23
    Erdogan's congratulatory message to Ilham Aliyev: Together in joy and sorrow

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "I wholeheartedly congratulate my friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the Day of the Restoration of Independence, on behalf of my country and my nation.

    I extend my greetings to my brother, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and to my Azerbaijani Turkic brothers and sisters, with whom we are always together in joy and sorrow," Erdogan wrote on X.

    This year, Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Day of Restoration of Independence
    Ərdoğan: Qardaşım İlham Əliyevə kədər və sevincdə hər zaman bir olduğumuzu çatdırıram
    Поздравительный месседж Эрдогана Ильхаму Алиеву: Вместе и в горе, и в радости
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