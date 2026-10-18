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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of the Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate my friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the Day of the Restoration of Independence, on behalf of my country and my nation.

I extend my greetings to my brother, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and to my Azerbaijani Turkic brothers and sisters, with whom we are always together in joy and sorrow," Erdogan wrote on X.

Dost ve kardeş Azerbaycan’ın Bağımsızlığın Yeniden Sağlanması Günü’nü ülkem ve milletim adına gönülden tebrik ediyorum. Azerbaycan Cumhurbaşkanı gardaşım İlham Aliyev'e, tasa ve sevinçte her zaman bir olduğumuz Azerbaycan Türkü kardeşlerime selamlarımı iletiyorum. 🇹🇷🇦🇿 https://t.co/0m0wwV2UE8 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 18, 2026

This year, Azerbaijan marks the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence.