Belgium congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Day of Restoration of Independence
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2026
- 16:35
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Belgium has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence, Report informs.
"The Embassy of Belgium congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October - the Day of Restoration of Independence. We wish Azerbaijan and its people peace, well-being and prosperity!" the embassy wrote on X.
The Embassy of Belgium congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October — the Day of Restoration of Independence. We wish Azerbaijan and its people peace, well-being and prosperity! 🇧🇪🇦🇿 @AzerbaijanMFA https://t.co/eTUk392YSN— Embassy of Belgium in Baku (@BelgiuminBaku) October 18, 2026
Belçika Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
Бельгия поздравила Азербайджан по случаю Дня восстановления независимости
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