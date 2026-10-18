Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Belgium congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 16:35
    Belgium congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Day of Restoration of Independence

    Belgium has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its state independence, Report informs.

    "The Embassy of Belgium congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on 18 October - the Day of Restoration of Independence. We wish Azerbaijan and its people peace, well-being and prosperity!" the embassy wrote on X.

    Belgium's embassy Day of Restoration of Independence
    Belçika Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    Бельгия поздравила Азербайджан по случаю Дня восстановления независимости
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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