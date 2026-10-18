Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Ambassador of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 15:39
    Ambassador of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence, Report informs.

    The Ukrainian ambassador also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support.

    "Happy Independence Restoration Day, Azerbaijan.

    Ukraine and Azerbaijan historically have a strong friendship, strategic partnership, and mutual support for territorial integrity.

    Wishing the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and a bright future!" he wrote on X.

    Yuriy Husyev Ukraine's ambassador Day of Restoration of Independence
    Ukrayna səfiri Azərbaycanı Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посол Украины поздравил Азербайджан по случаю годовщины восстановления независимости
    44 - Tezliklə
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