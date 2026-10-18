Ambassador of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence

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Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence, Report informs.

The Ukrainian ambassador also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support.

"Happy Independence Restoration Day, Azerbaijan.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan historically have a strong friendship, strategic partnership, and mutual support for territorial integrity.

Wishing the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and a bright future!" he wrote on X.