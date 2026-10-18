Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Rezaei says Iran has prepared new military plan for any fresh attack

    Region
    • 18 October, 2026
    • 16:00
    Rezaei says Iran has prepared new military plan for any fresh attack

    Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday that the armed forces had prepared a new operational plan for any renewed attack, Report informs referring to the Iran International.

    "The repeated threats by American and Zionist officials in recent days do not change the reality on the ground," Rezaei wrote on X.

    "Iran's armed forces have prepared a plan for any new adventure that is more devastating than the 12-day and 40-day wars," he said.

    Rezaei added that Iran's new operational plan "will not proceed according to the rules they know," without providing further details.

    Mohsen Rezaei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran yeni əməliyyat planı hazırlayıb
    Резаи: Иран разработал новый план против США и Израиля
    44 - Tezliklə
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