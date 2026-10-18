Rezaei says Iran has prepared new military plan for any fresh attack
Region
- 18 October, 2026
- 16:00
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Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday that the armed forces had prepared a new operational plan for any renewed attack, Report informs referring to the Iran International.
"The repeated threats by American and Zionist officials in recent days do not change the reality on the ground," Rezaei wrote on X.
"Iran's armed forces have prepared a plan for any new adventure that is more devastating than the 12-day and 40-day wars," he said.
Rezaei added that Iran's new operational plan "will not proceed according to the rules they know," without providing further details.
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