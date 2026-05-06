Trump says Iran deal possible before China visit

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a possible agreement with Iran, saying a deal could be reached before his visit to China next week, Report informs via PBS News.

Trump said there was a high chance of reaching an agreement, but stressed that it was not certain.

Under a possible deal, Iran would have to export its highly enriched uranium to the United States and commit not to using underground nuclear facilities for active operations, he said.

Trump also said the agreement could be concluded before his planned visit to China in mid-May, but described that scenario as "desirable, but not essential."

The US leader said special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were unlikely to be sent to the talks, adding that an agreement could be reached directly and, if necessary, signed at a final meeting.

At the same time, he did not rule out the resumption of strikes against Iran if the agreement is violated.

According to CNN, Washington and Tehran are discussing the possibility of a moratorium of more than 10 years on uranium enrichment in Iran, as well as the removal of existing stockpiles from the country.

The one-page plan under consideration reportedly includes declaring an end to military operations and launching a 30-day negotiating period on key issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the release of assets and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the Israeli military was on high alert for a large-scale operation against Iran and had received a list of targets across the country.