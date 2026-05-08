NATO's Special Representative Kevin Hamilton to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 08 May, 2026
- 19:44
Kevin Hamilton, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, is to visit Azerbaijan shortly, a NATO official told Report's European bureau.
Hamilton is currently visiting Georgia as part of his second regional tour since assuming the post.
Earlier in April, he visited Armenia.
NATO stated that Hamilton's efforts are aimed at strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the alliance and the countries of the South Caucasus, which the organization describes as "a region of significant importance."
Latest News
20:05
Ankara hosts event marking 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birthEcology
19:51
Polad Bulbuloglu: Heydar Aliyev always supported Azerbaijan's young cultural figuresCulture
19:44
NATO's Special Representative Kevin Hamilton to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
19:29
SOCAR completes acquisition of Italiana PetroliEnergy
19:26
Photo
Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss economic and investment cooperationBusiness
19:21
Mirzoyan and Ocampo: Armenian FM's ties to key figure behind anti-Azerbaijani campaign revealedForeign policy
18:59
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint tactical-special exercise of Electronic Warfare UnitsMilitary
18:43
Mikhail Gusman: Heydar Aliyev was the savior of AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:34