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    NATO's Special Representative Kevin Hamilton to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 19:44
    NATO's Special Representative Kevin Hamilton to visit Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Kevin Hamilton, the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, is to visit Azerbaijan shortly, a NATO official told Report's European bureau.

    Hamilton is currently visiting Georgia as part of his second regional tour since assuming the post.

    Earlier in April, he visited Armenia.

    NATO stated that Hamilton's efforts are aimed at strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the alliance and the countries of the South Caucasus, which the organization describes as "a region of significant importance."

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Kevin Hamilton Visit to Azerbaijan
    NATO baş katibinin xüsusi nümayəndəsi yaxın vaxtlarda Azərbaycana səfər edəcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Спецпредставитель генсека НАТО в ближайшее время посетит Азербайджан - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

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