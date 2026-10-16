Azerbaijan, Albania discuss joint tourism initiatives

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Azerbaijan and Albania have held discussions on joint tourism initiatives between the two countries, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), and Jola Hysaj, Director General of the Albanian National Tourism Agency, and Albania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Besart Kadia.

The meeting focused on the implementation of joint tourism initiatives for 2027, the development of transport links between the two countries, and opportunities to increase mutual tourist flows.

The parties also reviewed the promotion of tourism destinations, the exchange of experience, and the expansion of ties between representatives of the tourism industry.

On June 21, 2025, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Albanian National Tourism Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document established a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening tourism ties, exchanging expertise, and promoting the tourism potential of both countries internationally.

Key areas of cooperation include the development of sustainable tourism, the promotion of year-round travel opportunities, and raising awareness of Azerbaijan's natural and cultural heritage, as well as Albania's coastal and historical tourism destinations.

A follow-up visit is planned to discuss the identified areas in greater detail and further develop joint initiatives.