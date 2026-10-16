Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss stronger rail and transit links

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have discussed coordinating their transit potential, developing railway infrastructure and logistics services, and improving digital data exchange.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, the discussions were held during the 8th New Silk Way business forum in Kazakhstan, attended by ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov.

The forum, held under the theme "Digital Silk Road: Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Logistics Technologies," focused on the impact of digital transformation on the transport and logistics sector, the application of artificial intelligence, and the role of modern technologies in improving the efficiency of international freight transportation.

Rustamov also visited the TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2026 international exhibition, organized as part of the forum, where Azerbaijan Railways participated with a separate stand. He familiarized himself with advanced transport and logistics solutions and technologies presented at the exhibition.

As part of the forum, senior officials from ADY and AZCON also met with Eljas Otynshiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

The meeting covered the expansion of cooperation between the railway companies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, development of the Middle Corridor, increasing transit freight volumes and opportunities to introduce digital solutions.

Rustamov also met with Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekistan Railways JSC.

The talks focused on strengthening regional cooperation in railway transport, making more effective use of international transport corridors and improving coordination in freight transportation.

The meetings emphasized the importance of coordinating the transit potential of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, developing railway infrastructure and logistics services, and improving digital data exchange to strengthen regional transport connectivity.