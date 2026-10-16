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    Emin Amrullayev: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan successfully exchanging experience in education

    Education and science
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:00
    Emin Amrullayev: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan successfully exchanging experience in education

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are successfully exchanging experience in education, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the Second Rectors' Forum dedicated to the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek partnership in higher education, Report's correspondent in Karabakh informs.

    The minister emphasized the importance of expanding academic ties between universities in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, strengthening the exchange of experience, and implementing joint initiatives: "I would like to note that after the liberation of our lands from occupation, the first project in Karabakh, the first gift, was the Mirza Ulugbek School in the city of Fuzuli, built on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. I would also like to particularly highlight that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are bound by a shared cultural and historical heritage rooted in centuries of history. The main mission facing us as educators is to pass this friendship and brotherhood on to future generations through education."

    Amrullayev noted that more than 150 Uzbek citizens are currently studying in Azerbaijan: "This is a good indicator, because a few years ago this figure was about three to four times lower. Today, one in 10 international students studying at Karabakh University is a citizen of Uzbekistan. This also makes us very happy, as the arrival of students from brotherly Uzbekistan in Karabakh is of immense importance to us."

    The minister also noted that around 300 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Uzbekistan.

    Emin Amrullayev Karabakh University
    Emin Əmrullayev: Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanın təhsil sahəsində çox yaxşı təcrübə mübadiləsi var
    Эмин Амруллаев: Азербайджан и Узбекистан успешно обмениваются опытом в сфере образования
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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